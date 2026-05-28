Brevin Jordan Injury: Working back from major injury
Jordan is progressing in his rehab from the torn patellar tendon he suffered during training camp last year, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Mandatory practices still haven't started up yet for the new year, so there's no reason for Houston to rush Jordan back into action. The Texans signed Foster Moreau in free agency and added second-rounder Marlin Klein in the 2026 NFL Draft, so Jordan's place on their 53-man roster is far from guaranteed at this point.
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