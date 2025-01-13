Fantasy Football
Brevyn Spann-Ford News: Fills depth role as rookie

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Spann-Ford caught nine of 14 targets for 88 yards over 17 regular-season games in 2024.

The undrafted rookie out of Minnesota did well to suit up for every game, but he was mainly limited to blocking assignments while Jake Ferguson and Luke Schoonmaker were healthy. Six of Spann-Ford's nine receptions came over two games in Weeks 11-12 while Ferguson worked through a concussion however, hinting as some upside as a pass catcher. Spann-Ford will head into 2025 in the No. 3 spot on the depth chart once again, barring a high-profile offseason addition by Dallas.

