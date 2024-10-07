Brevyn Spann-Ford News: First NFL catches in Sunday's win

Spann-Ford caught two of three targets for 20 yards in Sunday's win over the Steelers.

The undrafted rookie out of Minnesota pulled down the first receptions of his NFL career, as nine different receivers caught passes from Dak Prescott on the night. Jake Ferguson remains the unquestioned No. 1 tight end for Dallas, but if he were to miss time due to injury again, Spann-Ford could be ready to push Luke Schoonmaker for snaps and looks in his place.