Brian Allen headshot

Brian Allen News: Retiring from football

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2025

Allen announced his retirement from pro football Wednesday.

Even though he just turned 29 back in October, Allen has decided to hang up his cleats. His five-year career was complicated by serious injuries, including a knee issue that kept him out for the entire 2020 season. However, he came back for the 2021 season and started in 16 games, including the Rams' victory against the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

