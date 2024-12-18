Fantasy Football
Brian Branch Injury: Nursing calf injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Branch (calf) was listed as a DNP on Wednesday's practice report.

Branch logged a career-high 15 total tackles and played in every defensive snap during the Lions' 48-42 loss to the Bills this past Sunday. However, it appears the second-year safety picked up a calf injury in the process and was sidelined for Detroit's first official practice of the week. Branch will have two more chances to practice this week ahead of Sunday's NFC North clash against the Bears. He's logged 85 tackles (62 solo), 14 pass defenses (including four interceptions) and one forced fumble across 13 regular-season games.

Brian Branch
Detroit Lions
