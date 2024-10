Branch recorded four solo tackles, an interception and two passes defensed in Sunday's 31-29 win over the Vikings.

Branch continued his hot start to the season in Week 7, snatching his fourth interception of the year, picking off Sam Darnold in the second quarter. The safety has now compiled 32 total tackles (25 solo), four interceptions, 11 passes defensed and a forced fumble over five games in 2024.