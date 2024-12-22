Brian Branch News: Double-digit stops in win

Branch recorded 12 total tackles (10 solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's 34-17 win over the Bears.

Branch was able to reach at least 10 tackles for the second week in a row and third time overall on the season. The defensive back has split his time between slot cornerback and safety in 2024, compiling 96 total tackles (72 solo), a forced fumble and 14 passes defensed, including four interceptions, over 14 games.