Brian Branch News: Full go Wednesday

Branch (illness) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Branch appears to be past his illness after having over a week to recover since missing the Lions' Week 4 win over the Seahawks on Sept. 30. The second-year pro has recorded 22 total tackles and seven passes defended, including one interception, across three games this season. Expect Branch to continue serving as the Lions' top strong safety as the year progresses.