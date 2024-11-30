Fantasy Football
Brian Branch News: Leads team in stops Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 30, 2024

Branch posted six tackles (five solo) in Thursday's 23-20 win over Chicago.

Branch's tackle total led the Lions in the Thanksgiving Day victory. The safety has recorded at least six stops in eight of his 11 games this season, and he's up to 67 tackles on the campaign -- seven fewer than he registered across 15 contests as a rookie last year. Branch also has four interceptions on the season, making him a valuable IDP asset at his position.

Brian Branch
Detroit Lions
