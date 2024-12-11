Fantasy Football
Brian Branch headshot

Brian Branch News: Not on injury report Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 11, 2024 at 6:58pm

Branch (cramps) does not appear on Detroit's injury report Wednesday.

Branch left the Lions' Week 14 game against the Packers last Thursday early, but it appears he was dealing only with cramps. Since he's not on Detroit's injury report to begin the week, the second-year safety should have no problem suiting up Sunday versus Buffalo. Branch has put up excellent numbers this season, registering 70 tackles (54 solo) and 13 pass defenses, including four interceptions, through 12 contests.

