Brian Burns headshot

Brian Burns Injury: Day-to-day with ankle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Coach Brian Daboll said Wednesday that Burns is day-to-day with an ankle injury, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Burns came up with a sack during Sunday's game versus the Ravens, but he apparently also came away with an ankle injury, and now his status for Week 16 is uncertain. He'll probably have to participate at practice Thursday or Friday to have any chance to play Sunday versus the Cardinals.

