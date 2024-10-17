Fantasy Football
Brian Burns headshot

Brian Burns Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Burns (groin) did not practice Thursday, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Burns has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a groin injury. The 2019 first-round pick said he expects to play Sunday against the Eagles, but that optimism could fade if he's unable to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday. Through the first six games of the regular season, Burns has registered 23 tackles (15 solo), including 3.0 sacks, five pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Brian Burns
New York Giants
