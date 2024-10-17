Brian Burns Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Burns (groin) did not practice Thursday, Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic reports.

Burns has opened the week with back-to-back DNPs due to a groin injury. The 2019 first-round pick said he expects to play Sunday against the Eagles, but that optimism could fade if he's unable to practice in at least a limited capacity Friday. Through the first six games of the regular season, Burns has registered 23 tackles (15 solo), including 3.0 sacks, five pass breakups and one forced fumble.