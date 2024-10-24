Brian Burns Injury: Limited to open week

Burns (groin/Achilles) was a limited practice participant Thursday, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Burns has been playing through a groin injury for most of the regular season, so his presence on the Giants' first injury report of the week isn't surprising. However, it appears he may have tweaked his Achilles during the Giants' Week 7 loss to the Eagles, so his practice participation over the next two days is worth monitoring. Through the first seven games of the regular season, Burns has logged 27 tackles (18 solo), including 4.0 sacks, six pass breakups and one forced fumble.