Brian Burns headshot

Brian Burns Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 16, 2024 at 12:46pm

Burns (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Raanan also reported that Burns said he's "good," and there's no doubt that he'll suit up for the Giants' Week 7 matchup against the Eagles. Burns has impressed thus far, recording 23 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and defending five passes through the Giants' first six games. Expect the first-year Giant to continue playing through this groin issue unless he logs another DNP either Thursday or Friday.

Brian Burns
New York Giants
More Stats & News