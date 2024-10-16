Brian Burns Injury: Misses Wednesday's practice
Burns (groin) didn't practice Wednesday, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.
Raanan also reported that Burns said he's "good," and there's no doubt that he'll suit up for the Giants' Week 7 matchup against the Eagles. Burns has impressed thus far, recording 23 total tackles, including 3.0 sacks, and defending five passes through the Giants' first six games. Expect the first-year Giant to continue playing through this groin issue unless he logs another DNP either Thursday or Friday.