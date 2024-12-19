Fantasy Football
Brian Burns headshot

Brian Burns Injury: Not practicing, expected to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 19, 2024

Giants head coach Brian Daboll said Thursday that Burns (ankle) will not practice but is expected to be available for Sunday's road matchup against the Falcons, Jordan Raanan of ESPN.com reports.

Burns is considered day-to-day, but it sounds like the standout pass rusher's ankle injury is something he'll be able to play through versus Atlanta and rookie quarterback Michael Penix, who will be drawing his first start. His final chance to practice prior to Week 16 action will come Friday.

Brian Burns
New York Giants
