Brian Burns Injury: Questionable for Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 18, 2024 at 1:01pm

Burns (groin) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Eagles, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.

Burns upgraded to a limited session Friday after beginning the Giants' week of practice with consecutive DNPs, so it appears he's trending towards playing in Week 7. Nonetheless, if the first-year Giant can't suit up for Sunday's divisional matchup, expect Boogie Basham and Patrick Johnson to see additional reps with New York's first-team defense.

Brian Burns
New York Giants
