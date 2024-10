Burns (groin) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Seahawks and is expected to play, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

Burns was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but is good to go for Sunday's road affair. Through four games with his new team, Burns has recorded 13 tackles (10 solo) -- including 1.0 sacks -- three QB hits, three pass breakups and one fumble recovery.