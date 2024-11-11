Brian Burns News: Gets another sack in loss

Burns recorded nine tackles (four solo) including 1.0 sacks during Sunday's 20-17 loss against the Panthers.

Burns' nine tackles against his former team was a season-high for him, and his sack was his sixth in his last eight games. He's on pace for the second double-digit sack season of his career, and his next chance to build on his year-long total will come in Week 12 versus the Buccaneers.