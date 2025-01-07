Brian Burns News: Has 8.5 sacks in first year with NY

Burns tallied 71 tackles, including 8.5 sacks, along with eight defensed passes and two forced fumbles over 17 regular-season games with the Giants in 2024.

The Giants made a big splash when they traded for Burns in March and subsequently signed him to a five-year, $141 million contract. Though the team struggled to a 3-14 record, Burns proved to be a valuable addition, starting in all 17 of New York's contests and finishing second on the team with 8.5 sacks. The Florida State product also finished second on the Giants with eight pass defenses, which doubled the previous career-high total he established in both 2020 and 2021. Finally, Burns recorded a career-best 71 stops, buoying his IDP value in games when he wasn't able to take down the opposing quarterback. With four years left on his deal, Burns should remain a key part of New York's pass rush for the foreseeable future.