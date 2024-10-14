Brian Burns News: Notches sack among eight stops

Burns recorded eight tackles (four solo), including 1.0 sacks, in a Week 6 loss to the Bengals on Sunday.

Burns dealt with a groin injury during the week but was able to suit up for the Week 6 contest. His eight tackles were a season high, and he picked up a sack of Joe Burrow on the Bengals' first drive of the game. In his first campaign with New York, Burns has 23 tackles (15 solo), including 3.0 sacks, along with five defensed passes and a forced fumble through six games.