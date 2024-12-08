Brian Burns News: Notches sack in Week 14 defeat

Burns posted four tackles (two solo), including 1.0 sacks, and forced a fumble Sunday in a loss to New Orleans.

Burns got to New Orleans QB Derek Carr (hand/head) late in the second quarter, sacking the signal-caller and forcing a fumble, though the ball was recovered by the Saints. The takedown brought Burns to 7.0 sacks through 13 games, leaving him one sack shy of the 8.0 he totaled over 16 regular-season games with the Panthers last year. Burns also has 56 total tackles in his first year with New York, and he's within reach of the career-best mark of 63 he established in 2022.