Brian Burns News: Posts sack in second straight game

Burns finished with two tackles, including 1.0 sacks, in a 35-14 Week 15 loss to Baltimore on Sunday.

Burns brought down Lamar Jackson for a 10-yard loss in the first quarter, though Jackson responded with a touchdown pass to Mark Andrews on the next play. The sack was Burns' second in as many contests and brought his total to 8.0 this season. With three games left in the season for New York, Burns has a shot of reaching double-digit sacks for the second time in his six-year career.