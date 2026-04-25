Brian Parker headshot

Brian Parker News: Picked by Cincinnati

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2026 at 1:26pm

The Bengals selected Parker in the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, 189th overall.

Parker (6-foot-5, 309 pounds) was a tackle at Duke who was expected to move to center, not completely unlike former Duke left tackle and current Tampa Bay center Graham Barton, but the NFL obviously regarded Parker as the lesser prospect of the two. Furthermore, the Bengals already drafted a center in the fourth round when they took the distinguished Connor Lew. Perhaps the Bengals will try Parker out at guard rather than center.

Brian Parker
Cincinnati Bengals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Parker See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brian Parker See More
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Two-Round Final Mock
Author Image
Mario Puig
3 days ago
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
NFL
2026 NFL Mock Draft: Three-Round NFL Draft Update
Author Image
Mario Puig
38 days ago