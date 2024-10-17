Fantasy Football
Brian Robinson headshot

Brian Robinson Injury: Another limited session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 17, 2024

Robinson (knee) was limited at Thursday's practice.

Robinson now has back-to-back capped sessions under his belt this week, giving him one more chance to get back to full participation Friday before the Commanders potentially tag him with a designation ahead of Sunday's game against the Panthers. During Robinson's absence this past Sunday versus the Browns, Austin Ekeler handled most of the backfield reps on his way to 13 touches for 68 yards from scrimmage.

Brian Robinson
Washington Commanders
