Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brian Robinson headshot

Brian Robinson Injury: Another limited session

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Robinson (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.

Robinson remains with a cap on his practice reps for a second week in a row due to a hamstring injury. On the first occasion this past Sunday against the Giants, he was inactive, so it remains to be seen if another absence is in the offing. In any case, Austin Ekeler, Jeremy McNichols and practice-squad member Chris Rodriguez are on hand in the event Robinson sits out again this weekend.

Brian Robinson
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now