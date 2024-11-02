Brian Robinson Injury: Appears set to play Sunday

Robinson (hamstring), who is questionable for Sunday's battle against the Giants, is expected to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Robinson dealt with a hamstring injury throughout the week and was held to a trio of limited practice sessions. Despite the issue, it appears he'll suit up and take the field in the NFC East matchup versus New York. Robinson racked up 133 yards on 17 carries against the Giants when the teams met for the first time this season in Week 2.