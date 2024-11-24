Brian Robinson Injury: Exits again Sunday

Robinson exited Sunday's game against the Cowboys a second time due to an ankle injury.

Robinson went to the locker room after his first carry of the game due to an ankle issue but was able to get back on the field. Shortly after halftime, though, the Commanders again deemed him questionable to return. If he's unable to do so, Robinson will finish Week 12 with five carries for 13 yards and one catch (on two targets) for 11 yards. Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols will man Washington's backfield for as long as Robinson is sidelined.