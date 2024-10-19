Brian Robinson Injury: Expected to play Sunday

Robinson (knee) is expected to play Sunday against the Panthers, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After not practicing at all last week and missing Week 6 against the Ravens, Robinson got in a round of limited practices this week and seemed to be trending in this direction. Robinson should step right back into his role atop the Commanders' backfield, handling the bulk of the early-down work. Austin Ekeler will mix in and see the majority of the passing-down snaps. Jeremy McNichols should head back to his RB3 role.