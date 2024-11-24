Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Brian Robinson headshot

Brian Robinson Injury: Hurts ankle Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 24, 2024 at 10:27am

Robinson injured his ankle during Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

Robinson endured an awkward tackle while fighting for yardage in the first quarter and stayed on the turf for a spell before making his way to the sideline and eventually the locker room. At the time of his exit, he had one carry for minus-2 yards. Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols are the other running backs on the Commanders' game-day roster Sunday.

Brian Robinson
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now