Brian Robinson Injury: Hurts ankle Sunday
Robinson injured his ankle during Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
Robinson endured an awkward tackle while fighting for yardage in the first quarter and stayed on the turf for a spell before making his way to the sideline and eventually the locker room. At the time of his exit, he had one carry for minus-2 yards. Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols are the other running backs on the Commanders' game-day roster Sunday.
