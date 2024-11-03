Fantasy Football
Brian Robinson headshot

Brian Robinson Injury: Inactive in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Robinson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday at the Giants.

Robinson was limited during Week 9 prep due to a hamstring injury, entering the weekend as questionable to suit up Sunday. Following a pregame warmup that didn't appear to go well, he's now confirmed to be out for the second time this season. With Robinson unavailable, Austin Ekeler likely will lead the Commanders backfield, with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez also on hand for RB reps.

