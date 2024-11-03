Brian Robinson Injury: Inactive in Week 9

Robinson (hamstring) is listed as inactive Sunday at the Giants.

Robinson was limited during Week 9 prep due to a hamstring injury, entering the weekend as questionable to suit up Sunday. Following a pregame warmup that didn't appear to go well, he's now confirmed to be out for the second time this season. With Robinson unavailable, Austin Ekeler likely will lead the Commanders backfield, with Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez also on hand for RB reps.