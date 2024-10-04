Brian Robinson Injury: Likely game-time decision
Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Robinson (knee) is "trending the right way" but will be a game-time decision Sunday against Cleveland, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Robinson's return to practice Friday gives him a chance to play, following absences Wednesday and Thursday. Backfield mate Austin Ekeler has cleared concussion protocol after missing Week 4, so one of the options for Washington is to have Robinson active but reduce his workload.