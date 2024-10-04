Fantasy Football
Brian Robinson headshot

Brian Robinson Injury: Likely game-time decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 4, 2024

Coach Dan Quinn said Friday that Robinson (knee) is "trending the right way" but will be a game-time decision Sunday against Cleveland, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Robinson's return to practice Friday gives him a chance to play, following absences Wednesday and Thursday. Backfield mate Austin Ekeler has cleared concussion protocol after missing Week 4, so one of the options for Washington is to have Robinson active but reduce his workload.

Brian Robinson
Washington Commanders
