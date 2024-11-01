Brian Robinson Injury: Listed as questionable

Robinson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Robinson was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. Austin Ekeler becomes a strong fantasy play if Robinson is inactive, with Jeremy McNichols then stepping in as the No. 2 back and perhaps offering deep-league value.