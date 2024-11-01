Fantasy Football
Brian Robinson headshot

Brian Robinson Injury: Listed as questionable

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Robinson (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Giants, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Robinson was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday, potentially setting up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff this Sunday. Austin Ekeler becomes a strong fantasy play if Robinson is inactive, with Jeremy McNichols then stepping in as the No. 2 back and perhaps offering deep-league value.

