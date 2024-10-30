Brian Robinson Injury: Listed with hamstring injury

Robinson (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Robinson dealt with a knee injury the past month, missing one full game and half of another. That's apparently cleared up, but now he's listed with a hamstring injury, albeit one that probably isn't serious given his practice participation at the start of the week. Any limitations this Sunday against the Giants would lead to more work for Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols.