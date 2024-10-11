Brian Robinson Injury: Not seen at practice

Robinson (knee) doesn't appear to be practicing Friday, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

A third straight missed practice suggests he's unlikely to play Sunday at Baltimore. Robinson played through the same injury last week and scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, but he seemed to aggravate his knee along the way and was held out after halftime, leaving Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols in charge of Washington's backfield in a 34-13 win over Cleveland.