Brian Robinson Injury: Not seen at practice

Robinson (hamstring) isn't participating in the media-access portion of practice Friday and may be a game-time decision for a matchup with the Steelers on Sunday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

Robinson was a game-time decision last week, with reports Saturday night and Sunday morning suggesting he was expected to play. The Commanders then made him inactive for a 28-23 win over the Giants -- a series of events that likely will have fantasy managers approaching the situation with great caution this week. Robinson was a limited practice participant all last week and again this Wednesday and Thursday.