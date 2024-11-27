Brian Robinson Injury: Officially limited Wednesday

Robinson (ankle) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

During this past Sunday's loss to the Cowboys, Robinson attempted to gut through an ankle injury that he suffered in the first quarter, but he eventually wasn't able to return after getting a questionable tag for a second time after halftime. Fellow RB Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion on a kick return late in the contest and was held out of practice Wednesday. Considering the players seem to be trending in different directions ahead of Sunday's game against the Titans, Robinson clearly is the better bet to be available Week 13. If Robinson ends up inhibited or even inactive this weekend, Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez will be the options out of the Commanders backfield.