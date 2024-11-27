Brian Robinson Injury: Practicing Wednesday

Robinson (ankle) took part in Wednesday's practice, JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington reports.

The Commanders lost their top two running backs to injury this past Sunday against the Cowboys. First, Robinson was deemed questionable to return on two occasions due to an ankle injury and was contained to 12 snaps and six touches. And in the final minutes, Austin Ekeler took a big hit on a kickoff return and was diagnosed with a concussion. Ekeler isn't practicing Wednesday as he makes his way through the protocol for head injuries, but Robinson's ability to handle at least some drills bodes well for his status for Week 13. Jeremy McNichols and Chris Rodriguez are the healthy RBs on Washington's active roster.