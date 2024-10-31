Brian Robinson Injury: Remains limited Thursday

Robinson (hamstring) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday.

After tending to a knee injury for most of October that resulted in one DNP and another abbreviated outing, Robinson now is dealing with a new health concern that so far has capped his reps this week. He thus will have one more chance to get back to full participation or else potentially risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's road game against the Giants. In the six contests in which he's earned at least a 40 percent snap share, Robinson has averaged 17.2 touches for 87 yards from scrimmage per game while scoring four rushing TDs.