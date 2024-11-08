Brian Robinson Injury: Ruled out for Week 10
Robinson (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.
Robinson ended up inactive as a game-time decision last week and now will miss a second straight game. Austin Ekeler filled in as the starting RB in a 27-22 win over the Giants on Sunday, but Chris Rodriguez and Jeremy McNichols got most of the work late in the game while nursing a lead, with Ekeler ultimately taking just four touches after halftime. A tighter game could work more in Ekeler's favor, and he's at least a good bet to dominate backfield snaps on passing downs. Robinson's next chance to play will be Thursday against the Eagles, four days after the matchup with Pittsburgh.
