Brian Robinson Injury: Sits out Wednesday's practice

Robinson (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

Robinson appears to be following a similar practice regimen this week as he did last week, when he managed just one limited session Friday. He was listed as questionable and was ultimately active for this past Sunday's win over the Browns, but he earned a season-low 34 percent snap share while working in tandem with Austin Ekeler (49 percent) and Jeremy McNichols (22 percent) out of the Commanders backfield. Robinson took advantage of his seven carries on his way to 18 yards and two touchdowns, while Ekeler (eight touches for 97 yards from scrimmage) and McNichols (seven carries for 44 yards and one touchdown) also produced useful stat lines for fantasy purposes. Robinson may need to get back to full participation by week's end in order to regain a majority share of Washington's backfield reps for Sunday's game at Baltimore.