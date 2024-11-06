Brian Robinson Injury: Slated to practice Wednesday

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said that Robinson (hamstring) will practice Wednesday, Ben Standig of The Athletic reports.

The extent of Robinson's participation won't be known until Washington releases its first Week 10 injury report later Wednesday, but Quinn said that the staff is "really going to push it" with the running back in advance of Sunday's game against the Steelers. Despite being listed as questionable coming out of the Commanders' final Week 9 practice last Friday, Robinson had been expected to play against the Giants, but he was a surprise inactive ahead of the team's eventual 27-22 win. Assuming Robinson navigates the upcoming week of practice without any setbacks with his hamstring, he should be ready to step back in as the Commanders' lead runner, while Austin Ekeler returns to a change-of-pace role.