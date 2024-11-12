Brian Robinson Injury: Stays limited in walkthrough

Robinson (hamstring) was listed as a limited participant in Tuesday's walkthrough practice.

After sitting out both of the Commanders' last two games with the hamstring injury, Robinson has now been listed as limited on the team's first two Week 11 injury reports, both of which were estimates. Earlier Tuesday, head coach Dan Quinn told JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that the Commanders will hold a higher-intensity practice Wednesday, so Robinson's activity during that session will likely be telling with regard to his status for Thursday's game in Philadelphia. If Robinson ends up sitting out a third straight game or is available in only a limited capacity Thursday, Austin Ekeler could continue to operate as Washington's lead back after earning double-digit touches the past two weeks.