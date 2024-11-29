Fantasy Football
Brian Robinson News: Avoids injury designation

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 29, 2024 at 1:14pm

Robinson (ankle) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Titans, Ralph Vacchiano of Fox Sports reports.

Robinson may even have a larger-than-usual role despite hurting his ankle last week, seeing as Austin Ekeler suffered a concussion later in the game and now has been ruled out for Week 13. Robinson upgraded to full practice participation Friday after being limited the previous wo days.

