Brian Robinson News: Finds end zone twice in win

Robinson carried the ball seven times for 18 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-13 win over the Browns.

While both Austin Ekeler and quarterback Jayden Daniels had more rushing yards than Robinson, the latter was the Commanders' preferred option at the goal line, and he punched in a four-yard TD in the first quarter and a one-yard score in the second. Robinson might have had a third short touchdown in a closer game, but with Washington already ahead 24-6 in the third quarter, Jeremy McNichols got the call for a three-yard TD plunge instead. Robinson has five rushing touchdowns in five games to begin the season, giving him plenty of momentum heading into a Week 6 clash with the Ravens.