Brian Robinson News: Focused entering contract year

Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury said Robinson "has played an incredibly high level" and "knows what this year means to him and can mean to us when he plays at that level" as he enters the final season of his rookie deal, Kevin Patra of NFL.com reports.

Kingsbury called Robinson "focused" and praised his performance "early in the year" during the 2024 season "when he was really healthy." The 2022 second-round pick opened last year with a dominant share of Washington's backfield reps but picked up a knee injury Week 5, then battled ankle and hamstring issues down the stretch. While those injuries only caused Robinson to miss three regular-season games, Kingsbury's comments imply that he could have handled more opportunities had he been fully healthy. Robinson has improved in terms of rushing touchdowns and YPC in each season since entering the NFL, and with Washington's most notable offseason addition to the backfield having been 2025 seventh-rounder Jacory Croskey-Merritt, he remains positioned for the lead role alongside veteran Austin Ekeler in Kingsbury's run-heavy scheme. The Commanders upgraded the O-line via first-round pick Josh Conerly at right tackle and trade acquisition Laremy Tunsil at left tackle, putting Robinson in position to take advantage of improved blocking in an offense that should take a step forward with Jayden Daniels entering Year 2.