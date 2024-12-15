Brian Robinson News: Gains 87 total yards Sunday
Robinson had 21 carries for 65 yards while corralling all three of his targets for 22 receiving yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over New Orleans.
Robinson struggled as a runner Sunday, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry despite tying his season high in carries (21). The 25-year-old helped offset his inefficient rushing day with the second-highest yardage total as a receiver through 11 active games this year. Robinson will continue to lead Washington's backfield as the team prepares to host Philadelphia next Sunday.
