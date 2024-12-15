Fantasy Football
Brian Robinson News: Gains 87 total yards Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 15, 2024

Robinson had 21 carries for 65 yards while corralling all three of his targets for 22 receiving yards in Sunday's 20-19 win over New Orleans.

Robinson struggled as a runner Sunday, averaging just 3.1 yards per carry despite tying his season high in carries (21). The 25-year-old helped offset his inefficient rushing day with the second-highest yardage total as a receiver through 11 active games this year. Robinson will continue to lead Washington's backfield as the team prepares to host Philadelphia next Sunday.

Brian Robinson
Washington Commanders
