Brian Robinson News: Garners 72 total yards, TD in loss

Robinson rushed 16 times for 63 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for nine yards in the Commanders' 26-18 loss to the Eagles on Thursday night.

Robinson opened the scoring on a one-yard touchdown run late in the first quarter, his seventh rushing score of the season. Six of those trips to the end zone have come in the last six contests, and Robinson has at least Thursday's rushing yardage total in four of the last five games. Robinson does continue to be clear lead back when healthy -- Austin Ekeler and Jeremy McNichols combined for only five rush attempts against Philadelphia -- and that pattern should continue in a highly favorable Week 12 home matchup against the Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 24.