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Brian Robinson News: Gets preseason start Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 14, 2026

Robinson rushed twice for six yards in Friday's 27-7 preseason loss to the Broncos.

Robinson played the game's first two drives with most of Atlanta's starters while Bijan Robinson got the night off. Bijan will get the lion's share of carries come the regular season as long as he's available, but Brian seems to have a secure hold on the second spot on the depth chart, ahead of Tyler Goodson, Nathan Carter, Trey Sermon and Cash Jones.

Brian Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
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