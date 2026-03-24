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Brian Robinson News: In line to sign with Atlanta

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Robinson is expected to sign with the Falcons, Matt Zenitz of CBSSports.com and NFL reporter Jordan Schultz report.

A third-round pick of the Commanders in 2022, Robinson spent the first three seasons of his career in Washington, ranging between 733 and 799 rushing yards in each campaign. He then was dealt to the 49ers in late August and served as Christian McCaffrey's top backup to the tune of 100 touches for 425 yards from scrimmage and two rushing TDs. Considering he'll be working behind another workhorse back in Bijan Robinson in Atlanta, Brian Robinson likely will take on a similar workload in his new locale.

Brian Robinson
Atlanta Falcons
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