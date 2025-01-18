Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brian Robinson headshot

Brian Robinson News: Pair of rush TDs in upset

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 18, 2025

Robinson rushed 15 times for 77 yards and two touchdowns and wasn't targeted in the Commanders' 45-31 divisional-round win over the Lions on Saturday night.

The Lions had maintained one of the league's best run defenses all season despite enduring a multitude of injuries, but Robinson and backfield mate Austin Ekeler both were able to make significant inroads on the ground Saturday. Robinson operated in his usual No. 1 back role and recorded two- and one-yard rushing touchdowns in the second and fourth quarter, respectively. The talented third-year back served as a key component of the Commanders' offensive success and helped keep the Lions' defense off balance in Jayden Daniels' second career playoff start, and he'll look to fill a similar role in an NFC Championship Game matchup against the Rams or Eagles on Sunday, Jan. 26.

Brian Robinson
Washington Commanders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now